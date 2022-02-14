LOGAN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) announced that Hocking Hills State Park will be closed until further notice.

ODNR has closed Hocking Hills State Park until further notice due to unsafe trail conditions. ODNR asked that visitors not enter the park for any reason.

Trail conditions are being monitored and the park will be reopened when it is safe to do so, said ODNR.

For guests that have camping or cabin reservations during this time, ODNR will contact them to make other arrangements.

For more information, visit ohiodnr.gov.