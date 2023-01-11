LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — New research says that Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio was among the top ten state parks in the United States that has grown the most in popularity over the last year.

Through analyzing web metrics on search, Travel Lens states that Hocking Hills had the sixth largest search increase from 2021 to 2022 with a nearly 71% search growth.

In 2022, more than 3.5 million searches were made on Hocking Hills compared to two million in 2021, according to Travel Lens.

State Parks growing the most in popularity (From 2021 to 2022)

Rank State Park State Increase in searches 1 Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Michigan 112.26% 2 Colt Rhode Island 96.04% 3 Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail Tennessee 86.00% 4 Niagara Falls New York 82.15% 5 Redwood California 78.57% 6 Hocking Hills Ohio 70.79% 7 Island Beach New Jersey 62.52% 8 Chugach Alaska 61.84% 9 Oswald West Oregon 56.66% 10 Franconia Notch New Hampshire 56.39% Data according to Travel Lens research

It also named Hocking Hills one of the five most beautiful state parks in the country through analyzing reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor. Hocking Hills is also among state parks with the most Instagram posts, ranking third behind Niagara Falls and Valley of Fire.

For more on this research and its methodology, click here.