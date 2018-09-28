Hocking College to offer Cannabis Lab Technician program in 2019

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Hocking College received accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission to move forward with their new cannabis lab technician program.

The school will be the first institution of higher learning in the United States to offer an Associate Degree program in cannabis lab technician.

Hocking College President Dr. Betty Young says the demand for this type of degree will be high based on projected job growth in the industry.

“In Ohio and across the country, the cannabis market is expected to grow to $80 billion by 2022, creating many new jobs in this highly-regulated industry,” said Dr. Young. “Hocking College expects to see significant growth in workforce programs that will support the industry and provide jobs for Ohioans.”

Dr. Jonathan Cachat will serve as Program Manager for the new degree.

He believes the program will teach students how to work in an analytical lab, how to utilize analytical chemistry techniques like high-performance liquid chromatography, and the role medical cannabis plays in maintaining and improving human health.

Classes specific to this program will not be available until fall of 2019 but the College is encouraging students to register now in case of high demand.