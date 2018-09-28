Hocking College to offer Cannabis Lab Technician program in 2019
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Hocking College received accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission to move forward with their new cannabis lab technician program.
The school will be the first institution of higher learning in the United States to offer an Associate Degree program in cannabis lab technician.
Hocking College President Dr. Betty Young says the demand for this type of degree will be high based on projected job growth in the industry.
“In Ohio and across the country, the cannabis market is expected to grow to $80 billion by 2022, creating many new jobs in this highly-regulated industry,” said Dr. Young. “Hocking College expects to see significant growth in workforce programs that will support the industry and provide jobs for Ohioans.”
Dr. Jonathan Cachat will serve as Program Manager for the new degree.
He believes the program will teach students how to work in an analytical lab, how to utilize analytical chemistry techniques like high-performance liquid chromatography, and the role medical cannabis plays in maintaining and improving human health.
Classes specific to this program will not be available until fall of 2019 but the College is encouraging students to register now in case of high demand.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Infant Mortality Task Force hosts conference at Sinclair
The EveryOne Reach One Infant Mortality Task Force hosted a conference Friday.Read More »
-
Opinions still differ on Kavanaugh appointment process
The GOP has asked the White House to order an FBI investigation after emotional testimony Thursday from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.Read More »
-
Pizza delivery driver kidnapped and robbed
He complied, and soon after, the suspect, who had also taken the driver's phone, jumped out of the car.Read More »
-
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple's new home
When Stormie and Jim Wright moved into their new Chesapeake home, they got an unexpected surprise.Read More »
-
Students learn lesson about distracted driving ahead of Homecoming
The students drove around a marked course while wearing impairment goggles that simulate how alcohol and drugs can affect your vision.Read More »