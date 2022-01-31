HILLSBORO, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Hillsboro, Ohio, rebranded itself as “Hillsburrow” Monday in a nod to the Athens-native quarterback who helped carry the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl.

“Welcome to HILLSBURROW, OH” was plastered in neon letters on a Hillsboro billboard Monday to celebrate Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow after his team delivered an overtime AFC Championship victory against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, according to a Highland County Ohio-Economic Development Facebook post.

Burrow, a Heisman Trophy winner, has deep roots to Ohio. He attended Athens High School in The Plains and enrolled at The Ohio State University for three years before transferring to Louisiana State University.

In a 27-24 win, the Bengals secured a spot at the Super Bowl where they’ll face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13.