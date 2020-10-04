Hilliard Police continuing to investigate I-270 shooting

UPDATE: Police say a man has turned himself in in connection with the shooting.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hillard police confirmed late Saturday that a shooting on I-270 that morning is connected to a parade for President Trump.

According to Hillard police, dispatch received a call from a man driving a semi-truck at 10:44 a.m. Saturday.

The man, who was driving a pickup truck, reported being shot at after being involved in an altercation with another driver.

Hilliard police say Todd Crawford, 58, of Homer, Ohio fired a single shot from a 45-caliber pistol into the cab of the semi-truck. Crawford turned himself into Hilliard police hours after the incident and was charged with discharge of a firearm on or near premises, a third-degree felony.

Crawford has since been transported to the Franklin County Jail.

Hilliard Police say they’re investigating reports that the incident began when Crawford’s truck and the semi-truck collided while traveling in the same direction in adjacent lanes on I-270.

NBC4 spoke to the organizer of the event earlier in the day, who was shocked to hear the news.

“Hopefully, I wouldn’t think it was anybody in our group because everybody is so friendly and nice and I just don’t see that happening,” said organizer Mary Ann Walker of Grove City.

Walker said she contacted local law enforcement agencies before the event to help with any issues, like traffic control..

“The state highway patrol, the Columbus police department and the Franklin County sheriff…we kept all of them in the loop,” she said.

She didn’t anticipate one of those issues to be a shooting.

“I don’t even know what to say. I was shocked over it. I just hope everyone’s ok and it doesn’t deter anybody else from going out and celebrating who you support,” Walker said.

Despite what happened Saturday, Walker said she will continue to encourage other parades and rallies for the president over the next month, especially now that he will be off the campaign trail and recovering from the coronavirus.

“We just wanted to show our support and say get well soon and don’t worry about getting back on the campaign trail because I think we’ve got enough Trump rallies, Trump parades going on with all his supporters out here,” she said. “We’re all very concerned with the president but he’s strong, very strong-willed. We know he’s going to come out of this just as so many other people have.”