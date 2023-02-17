Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Cincinnati has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Cincinnati using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

#30. Abigail Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1214 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7117

#29. Meritage

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 40 Village Sq, Cincinnati, OH 45246-4515

#28. Mita’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 501 Race street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

#27. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8080 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236-2903

#26. Embers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8170 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236-2904

#25. Metropole Restaurant at 21c Museum Hotel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH

#24. Montgomery Inn at the Boathouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,613 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 925 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1684

#23. Eddie Merlot’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10808 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242

#22. Nicholson’s Tavern & Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 625 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2516

#21. Incline Public House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (451 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2601 W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45204-1401

#20. Hofbrauhaus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 3rd St, Newport, KY 41071

#19. Alfio’s Buon Cibo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2724 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208-2125

#18. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3821 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209

#17. Seasons 52

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3819 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209

#16. Blinkers Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 318 Greenup St, Covington, KY 41011-5705

#15. Moerlein Lager House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202-4143

#14. Kenning’s Circle K Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6166 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248-2944

#13. Via Vite

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (611 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3103

#12. Otto’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 521 Main St, Covington, KY 41011-1329

#11. Primavista

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 810 Matson Pl Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45204-1487

#10. Bouquet Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 519 Main St, Covington, KY 41011-1329

#9. Jeff Ruby’s Precinct

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (923 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 311 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226-2135

#8. Nicola’s Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1420 Sycamore St Ste 3, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7356

#7. Tony’s Of Cincinnati

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 12110 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-1731

#6. Jeff Ruby’s Carlo & Johnny

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 9769 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-7215

#5. Aglamesis Bros

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (381 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3046 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209

#4. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Cincinnati

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (740 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 505 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3113

#3. Boca

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (494 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 114 E 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3202

#2. Sotto

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (796 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 114 E 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3202

#1. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (755 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11023 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-2306

