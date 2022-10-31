Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in Ohio using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

#30. Chillwave

– Rating: 4.27 (3,423 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Great Lakes Brewing Co.

#29. Axis Mundi – Coffee And Vanilla – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.3 (140 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: MadTree Brewing

#28. Galaxy High

– Rating: 4.29 (300 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: MadTree Brewing

#27. T.O.R.I.S. The Tyrant

– Rating: 4.31 (250 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.80%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#26. Citra High

– Rating: 4.31 (277 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: MadTree Brewing

#25. White Rajah

– Rating: 4.3 (2,373 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: The Brew Kettle Taproom & Smokehouse / Production Works

#24. B.O.R.I.S. The Crusher – Extended Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.35 (85 ratings)

– Type: Oatmeal Stout

– ABV: 9.40%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#23. Barrel-Aged Q.O.R.I.S. the Quasher

– Rating: 4.45 (28 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.70%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#22. El Lupulo Libre

– Rating: 4.32 (277 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.80%

– Brewery: The Brew Kettle Taproom & Smokehouse / Production Works

#21. Yakima Fresh Hop

– Rating: 4.34 (128 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.00%

– Brewery: Columbus Brewing Company

#20. D.O.R.I.S. The Destroyer – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.33 (458 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#19. Head Hunter

– Rating: 4.33 (4,528 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon

#18. BBA Fitness Freak

– Rating: 4.41 (55 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.00%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#17. T.O.R.I.S. The Tyrant – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.39 (77 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.80%

– Brewery: Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

#16. Hop Stalker Fresh Hop IPA

– Rating: 4.34 (587 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon

#15. Konkey Dong

– Rating: 4.36 (357 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#14. Blackout Stout – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.35 (1,869 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: Great Lakes Brewing Co.

#13. Wulver

– Rating: 4.36 (1,683 ratings)

– Type: Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: Thirsty Dog Brewing Company

#12. Roller Blabe DIPA

– Rating: 4.37 (379 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#11. IBUsive

– Rating: 4.39 (313 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 7.50%

– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon

#10. Key Bump

– Rating: 4.41 (139 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 10.50%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#9. Creeper

– Rating: 4.39 (445 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Columbus Brewing Company

#8. Dark Apparition – Double Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.52 (46 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#7. Hop JuJu

– Rating: 4.45 (2,396 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon

#6. Bourbon Barrel Black Maple

– Rating: 4.46 (1,140 ratings)

– Type: Imperial Porter

– ABV: 13.10%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#5. Bodhi

– Rating: 4.46 (1,785 ratings)

– Type: Imperial IPA

– ABV: 8.50%

– Brewery: Columbus Brewing Company

#4. Bourbon Barrel Champion Ground

– Rating: 4.47 (699 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.90%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#3. Bourbon Barrel Oro Negro

– Rating: 4.48 (617 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.10%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

#2. Dragonsaddle

– Rating: 4.49 (382 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 11.50%

– Brewery: Hoof Hearted Brewing

#1. Appervation

– Rating: 4.52 (334 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 15.00%

– Brewery: Jackie O’s Brewpub

