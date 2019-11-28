High winds tip Christmas tree in Cleveland’s Public Square

(NBC) – High winds threatened to take down Cleveland’s giant Christmas tree.

People started calling it “The Leaning Tree of Cleveland.”

60 mile-per-hour wind gusts Wednesday caused the tree to tilt.

The Public Square was closed because the tree was about to come crashing down. City crews came to the rescue, placing cement blocks at the base to keep it from falling.

Their effort saved “Winterfest” on Saturday, which includes the annual lighting of the tree.

