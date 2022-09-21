COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio high school student is making a major donation to fight pediatric cancer, based on her own experience with it.

Natalie Gray, a freshman at Olentangy Liberty High School, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in July 2021. It was a condition she said only 50% of children survive. After two surgeries and chemotherapy treatment, however, the tumor is still there but manageable.

“During my whole experience, I realized how lucky I was to be in a situation and have the resources to treat my brain tumor and do something about this diagnosis, so I wanted to pass forward the research and anything,” Gray said.

The teen started the Natalie Gray Foundation while she was in the hospital, with hopes of giving back for the treatment she received. She’s held previous fundraisers before, including having Ohio State football players sign autographs to raise money for her foundation.

It was events like these that helped her present a $250,000 check to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Gray said the turnout at foundation events like her golf outing made her want to hold them annually. She planned her next event for Oct. 18.

To learn more about the Natalie Gray Foundation or donate, click here.