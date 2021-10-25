AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that three people were transported to the hospital and several were evacuated from The Pond ice skating rink Sunday afternoon, after high levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the facility.

Auburn Assistant Fire Chief Mike Cardaman told the I-Team they went to the facility after receiving a request to check CO levels.

“As soon as we entered we noticed the high levels and immediately evacuated everyone,” Cardaman said. He said there were about 100 people inside the facility at the time.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene to evaluate everyone.

“We did take three people to the hospital for treatment,” Cardaman said. He did not know their condition.

Those not taken to the hospital were advised to go to the ER or follow up with their doctors if they get any symptoms.

It is not known what caused the high levels of CO but Auburn firefighters, along with officials from Dominion Energy, are investigating.

We were unable to reach anyone at The Pond ice skating rink to discuss the matter.