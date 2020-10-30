Hicksville family using slingshot to pass out trick-or-treat candy

Ohio

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WANE

Posted: / Updated:

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — Trick-or-treating will take some hand-eye coordination at Kami Hunter’s home this Halloween.

Hunter is using a water balloon slingshot to shoot treat baggies at trick-or-treaters as an alternative to handing out candy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This keeps the safe distance,” said Hunter. “It’s important to give and share, and this year especially, if you can find a safe way to do it, I think it’s a really good thing for (the kids).”

Trick-or-treaters can even get a chance for a bonus at the Hunter home: The kids will stand on a target and if they catch the candy, they’ll get a second bag.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines for safely celebrating Halloween, including avoiding traditional trick-or-treating, crowded parties and indoor haunted houses.

