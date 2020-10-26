HHS to send 3.5 million rapid antigen tests to Ohio

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending over 3.5 million state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to Ohio.

These tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes and will be distributed by the state to support testing K – 12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders and other priorities.



The Trump Administration has shipped over 543,000 COVID-19 rapid tests directly to places like Ohio nursing homes, assisted living facilities and to historically black colleges and universities in the state.

As of Oct. 26 over 1.2 million BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Ohio.