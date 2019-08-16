Heroin worth nearly $13,000 seized in Ross County traffic stop

Breaking News
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized suspected heroin worth $12,900 in a Ross County traffic stop.

The stop happened Monday along U.S. 23. Troopers stopped a 2012 Toyota Camry with West Virginia plates for a marked lanes violation.

Troopers said an occupant admitted that there were illegal drugs in the car. A search of the car revealed 129 grams of suspected heroin, according to the patrol.

The passenger, Kayla Bledsoe, 26, of Huntington, was booked into the Ross County Jail and charged with felony possession of heroin. She faces up to 11 years in jail.

Bledsoe is being held on a $250,000 bond.

