KENT, Ohio (WJW) — A mother and daughter were rescued after nearly drowning in the Cuyahoga River in Kent on Saturday.

At around 7 p.m., Kent Dispatch started receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a small child and a woman drowning in the river just south of the Main Street Bridge, according to a City of Kent Fire Department Facebook post.

Officials say a kayaker saw them struggling then immediately got into his kayak and assisted them from the water at the tip of the island just downriver of the Dam

The kayaker started assessing the child who was showing signs of a near-drowning, the post says.

Kent police officers then arrived and started assisting the kayaker with the victims.

Rescue swimmers arrived minutes later and entered the river along with a rescue boat where the mother and daughter were brought to safety.

“We commend both the kayaker and these officers for their heroic efforts,” KFD said in the post.

The child and her mother were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital by the Brimfield Fire Department.

KFD says the swift water operations from the Portage County Water Rescue Team played a vital role in assisting with the rescue.