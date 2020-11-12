Here are the closures and detours after Brent Spence Bridge closed for repairs

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) –The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said Thursday it is working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to keep drivers informed during the Brent Spence Bridge closure.
Here is a list of current closures and detours due to the crash and fire on the I-75/I-71 Brent Spence Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati:
- I-75/71 NB traffic from Kentucky is being detoured at I-275 WB to I-75 NB and I-275 EB to I-471 NB and I-71 NB
- I-71 SB traffic is being detoured to I-471 SB and I-275 SB
- I-75 SB is being detoured to I-275 WB
- Detour onto I-471, I-71, I-74 and I-275 and U.S. 50 but expect heavier-than-normal traffic
- Local traffic can use I-471 (Daniel Carter Beard Bridge) southbound into northern Kentucky and 4th St. Veterans Bridge (KY 8), the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25), and the Taylor Southgate Bridge (U.S. 27)
- The John Roebling Bridge (KY 17) is closed due to weight limits
ODOT said crews are working to repair the Brent Spence Bridge but repairs are expected to take several days. Drivers are asked to use the detours put in place during this time. ODOT and KYTC will continue to update detours and closures on their social media pages.
Here is a list of links to keep you informed of the latest updates:
- KYTC has created a Brent Spence Bridge Update page specifically for updates on this incident
- OHGO Cincinnati
- ODOT D8 Twitter and Facebook
- KYTC D6 Twitter and Facebook
