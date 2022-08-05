CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has welcomed its newest baby hippo and they’re looking for your help to name it!

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that Fiona’s mother, Bibi, gave birth to her calf on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The zoo reported that the calf is already walking and weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did.

“This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care.

Bibi and the unnamed calf spent most of the day in the pool together, said the zoo. “Hippos spend most of their life in water and hippo calves even nurse underwater.”

While in the pool, the newborn was seen wiggling its ears just like its big sister, Fiona.

“Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes,” said Gorsuch.

During those two weeks, Bibi and the baby will not be visible to the public. However, in the meantime, the zoo is looking for name suggestions.

You can submit your name suggestions here.