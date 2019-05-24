Heavy travel expected for Memorial Day weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Nearly 43 million people across the U.S. will be heading out of town over the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.
This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer vacation season.
According to AAA, travel is expected to be on the record-setting side; 1.5 million more people nationwide are going out of town.
Travel experts said 1.6 million Ohioans are expected to get away and most of them will be driving.
AAA said Thursday was expected to be one of the busiest travel days because more people were taking off work Friday to have a longer holiday weekend.
Last year over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, AAA said its crews came to the rescue of more than 14,000 people in Ohio. This year, they expect that number to be around 15,000.
Monday will be another busy day on the roads; AAA said that's when most people are expected to return home.
