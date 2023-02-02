***The video above is from a previous report***

(WJW) – ‘Modern Family’ actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is speaking out after a Northeast Ohio school district canceled its high school musical, claiming it was “vulgar.”

In a statement, Cardinal Local Schools said the district decided to cancel its spring production of ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.’ This came after months of planning and $1,700 spent on the production.

“Its dialogue and song lyrics contain vulgarity and are therefore not suitable for our pre-teen and teenage students in an educational setting,” the statement said, in part.

“There were concerns about the language in one of the songs,” musical assistant director Mandi Matchinga previously told FOX 8. “There was a concern about Jesus appearing in the show and there was a complaint about the fact that two of the parents were gay.”

The district stated that anyone suggesting discrimination is “mistaken.”

Ferguson, an original cast member of the musical, took to TikTok Wednesday, calling the news “disappointing.”

“I’ve spent the last 15 years playing a gay father on stage or on Modern Family and I can only tell you because I’ve heard firsthand how much of an impact that has had. How much that representation and visibility means to people,” Ferguson said. “I have been told that people changed their opinions about same-sex couples because of that depiction.”

He also mentioned that vulgar language can be removed from the show and an alternate version of one of the songs was already written for schools.

In the statement, the superintendent said the musical wasn’t approved by the school board or district administration.

It’s now too late for the school to put on another show.

Ferguson went on to speak directly to the students who had been preparing for the musical.

“For me, it’s beyond just being able to do the show. I want you to know that you all are enough. Whoever you are is enough and I’m heartbroken for you,” he said.

In the video, the actor said the cast of ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ is thinking about reaching out to the students for a Zoom call.

Ferguson is known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on the sitcom series ‘Modern Family.’