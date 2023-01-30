CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians announced on Monday the passing of lifelong fan and bleacher drummer, John Adams.

In a press release, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio said, “For nearly five decades the beat of John’s drum was the heartbeat of baseball here in Cleveland. We are all saddened by John’s passing. His dedication, commitment and passion for our franchise, at both Cleveland Stadium and Progressive Field, was unmatched. John will forever remain a member of our team.”

Adams, accompanied by his drum, attended more than 3,500 games, dating back to 1973. His attendance included three All-Star Games, 11 Playoff Series, three World Series and Len Barker’s Perfect Game in 1981.

Last season, the Guardians inducted Adams into their Distinguished Hall of Fame and a bronzed drum and his bleacher seat have been moved to Heritage Park in his honor.

Adams was 71 years old.