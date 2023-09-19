DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of murdering four people in Butler Township last August could face the death penalty. However, the question remains if he will stand trial.

The future of that case is at stake this week with a competency hearing for Stephen Marlow.

A judge has been hearing expert testimony from several doctors over the past two days about Marlow’s mental status.

Three doctors are testifying after evaluating Marlow. The two doctors Monday were split on whether he should stand trial, and the final doctor Tuesday said Marlow is mentally ill and not competent to assist in his own defense.

On Tuesday, Dr. Erin Nichting joined Dr. Massimo De Marchis and Dr. Jaime Adkins as expert witnesses in Marlow’s competency hearing.

Prosecutors say Marlow purchased firearms in Kentucky because he was not legally able to buy them in Ohio due to mental health issues. They added that Marlow then brought the weapons back to Ohio and shot four people in a Butler Township neighborhood.

All doctors are in agreement that Marlow is mentally ill, while one doctor says Marlow could still stand trial. The other two, including Dr. Nichting who testified Tuesday, say Marlow is not competent to stand trial due to his delusions.

Now the prosecutor and defense each have three weeks to prepare a briefing for the judge. They will present them on Oct. 10. After that, the judge will give his ruling on if Marlow is competent to stand trial.