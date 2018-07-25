Hearing set for Naval Academy midshipman in drug case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A hearing at the Washington Navy Yard is set for a midshipman accused of distributing illegal drugs, including cocaine.
The Article 32 hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. It's similar to a civilian grand jury proceeding and will help determine whether the case should proceed to a court-martial.
The Naval Academy says the charges relate to an arrest carried out last month by the Dover, Delaware, Police Department.
Police say Zachary Williams, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, was arrested with another man from Ohio, Edward Hartmann, after they allegedly sold ecstasy to undercover officers during the Firefly Music Festival at the Dover International Speedway. It is unclear whether either has an attorney.
The Navy charges are based on an investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that began in November.
