MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith applauded the passage of House Bill 51 in the Ohio Senate.

According to Keith, the legislation will make it easier for owners of damaged real estate to benefit from Ohio’s Damaged Property Deduction program.

“I’m thrilled to see H.B. 51 passed into law,” said Keith. “This legislation removes unnecessary red tape and will streamline access to tax relief for damaged property owners after a crisis.”

Before the passage of HB 51, Ohio legislation required owners of damaged or destroyed real estate to complete, notarize and return application forms in order to receive a property value reduction. The new law will permit County Auditors to complete the application process for property owners, according to Keith.

Keith and Greene County Auditor David Graham expressed the need for this change in legislation following the aftermath of the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

“No property owner should be stuck paying a full tax bill on a property that has been damaged or destroyed by a natural disaster,” said Keith. “Thanks to H.B. 51, county auditors can ensure every owner of damaged property gets the tax relief they deserve.”