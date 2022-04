LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Toledo Police Department.

Patricia Shoecraft, 80, walked away from her home at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and she failed to return, said police.

The Toledo Police Department said that Shoecraft suffers from possible dementia. She is 5’5″, 145 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said to call 911 if you see her or call 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.