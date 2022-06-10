UPDATE: This endangered missing adult alert has been canceled.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a Toledo woman.

According to the release, Ruby McWilliams walked away from her home and failed to return. McWilliams suffers from dementia and other health issues and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

McWilliams is described as a Black female, 91 years old, 5’3″ tall and around 150 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes and she was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and purple pants.

If you have any information, call 911 or 1-888-637-1113 to speak directly with the investigation agency.