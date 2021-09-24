Haunted house actor accidentally stabs boy: Berea police

(Photo courtesy: Berea police)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– An actor at a haunted house in Berea accidentally stabbed an 11-year-old boy on Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds shortly after 8 p.m.

The boy arrived at the haunted house and was approached by one of the actors who was carrying a large bowie knife. The police report said the 22-year-old man scraped the knife along the ground in the front of the group and then stabbed at the ground near the boy’s feet.

The knife went through the child’s Croc-style shoe and cut his toe. Staff and officers treated his injury. He put his shoe back on and insisted on finishing the haunted house.

Police said the actor admitted using the knife was a bad idea. He said he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

Officers confiscated the knife and the boy’s mother requested no criminal charges.

