MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland man was arrested after using a hatchet to attack a visitor to the Jesse Owens State Park.

Anthony Charles Senyak, 58, was arrested Sunday for reportedly attacking a man who was watching the lunar eclipse at a campsite in the Jesse Owens State Park, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, the camper was sitting in his van when Senyak approached his campsite and asked for a ride. When the camper refused to give him a ride, Senyak became enraged and attacked the victim with his hatchet.

The hatchet attack left the victim with several strikes and cuts to his body, the sheriff’s office said. After being slashed with the hatchet, the victim got his gun and fired several shots at Senyak, striking his left arm as he ran away from the vehicle.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff’s office eventually located Senyak, who was lying underneath a vehicle at the campsite. The sheriff’s office said Senyak was treated at Genesis Hospital and later booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The victim was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.