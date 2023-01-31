PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps officials at a local dealership recover some of their vehicles that were recently stolen.

Tony Black, general manager at the Spitzer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership, on Brookpark Road says thieves broke into the business twice in the last two weeks stealing a total of five vehicles.

Security video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the suspects inside the business. Black is hoping someone will recognize the suspects and call police.

“I have not seen it this bad,” Black said. “I have been doing this quite a while and unfortunately it seems like it is increasing.”

In last weeks theft, the suspects broke into the dealership and then used a crowbar from a mechanics toolbox to gain access to a key box located inside the office.

“They took eight keys and three vehicles,” Black said. “The week before they took two vehicles that were here for service.”

Dealerships all over the region have also reported similar thefts over the past few months.

“It has to stop,” Black said. “I am asking whoever is doing this to stop. Stop. It’s not fair to anyone.”