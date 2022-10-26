Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you need a smile, check out the video of Kayembe in the video player above. (Courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of baby gorilla Kayembe.

To mark the occasion, the zoo has launched its first children’s book called Baby K’s Big Day.

The story is about Kayembe’s birth and highlights conservation and critically-endangered species.

Kayembe made history as the first gorilla born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in its 140-year history.

“Kayembe” baby gorilla out on exhibit on August 9, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

“Baby K” gorilla on exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on May 11, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

“Kayembe has captured the hearts of so many with his extraordinary birth and story,” said Cleveland Metroparks Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar. “To see how the public has connected with the gorilla troop underscores the importance of our conservation efforts and the need to protect them in the wild.”

Proceeds from the book will go towards the construction of the zoo’s new Primate Forest habitat. The habitat will be Kayeme’s new home and zoo officials say it sets a new standard for animal care and conservation.

Courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Baby K’s Big Day can be purchased at Cleveland Metroparks Nature Shops and at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for $9.99. The book can also be found online.

If you’d like to join the zoon in celebrating Kayembe’s first birthday, guests are invited to sign a birthday card and watch as the troop enjoys “special birthday treats.”

The celebration takes place Wednesday, October 26 at noon at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building.

More details to plan your trip can be found, here.