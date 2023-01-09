Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is giving back to the medical team that saved his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin announced on Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 8 that he will be selling shirts saying “Did We Win?” — a reference to the first question he asked doctors when he woke up.

All proceeds from the shirts will go to first responders and the UC Trauma Center.

“We all won,” said Hamlin in the Tweet. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me.”

To buy a shirt, click here.