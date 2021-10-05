MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – James Hamilton was sentenced on Tuesday, October 5 for helping Middletown mother Brittany Gosney dispose of her son’s body.

According to our partners at WLWT, Hamilton was given a maximum sentence of 19 years in prison: 8-12 years for kidnapping, three years for child endangerment, and one year for gross abuse of a corpse.

He was given credit for time served and also allowed the possibility of early release after 15 years.

On February 27, officers said Gosney intended to abandon her three children at the Rush Run Wildlife area in Preble County. 6-year-old James Hutchinson grabbed the handle of the car as she attempted to leave, and was dragged by the car and killed.

Police said she put his body and the other two children in the car before driving home to Middletown. Gosney and Hamilton dumped the boy’s body in the Ohio river the next day.

Gosney was charged with killing her son and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

“When he threw his body into the Ohio River, that is the act of a calculated monster,” said prosecutor Mike Gmoser. “To hold that body in a room for hours on end, in a cold room so it wouldn’t decompose, and they can think through what they were going to do and how they were going to dispose of that body, tying him up to a brick, driving miles to the Ohio River and throwing his body in, that’s not monstrous conduct? I beg to differ with them,”

The Ohio River has been searched several times over the past few months with no sign of James’ body.