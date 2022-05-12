COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered across the state, the same day Biden marked that over one million people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

All flags of the United States and flags of the State of Ohio are to be flown at half staff to honor the more than one million Americans who have died of COVID-19, a release said. This affects flags at all public buildings and grounds across Ohio.

They will remain at half staff until sunset on Monday, May 16.

According to a release, this remembrance is in accordance with the orders given by President Biden on Thursday.