HALF: Ohio State trails Alabama 35-17

MIAMI, Florida (WCMH) — Ohio State trails Alabama 35-17 at halftime of the National Championship game.

Buckeyes’ starting running back Trey Sermon left the National Championship game after suffering a left shoulder injury on the Buckeyes’ first offensive drive.

ESPN is reporting Sermon was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The Crimson Tide scored five touchdowns on their first six possessions, including two touchdowns by Najee Harris and three by Heisman winner DeVonta Smith who has a staggering 12 catches for 215 yards.

Ohio State’s defense was shaky the whole first half stepping up only once when Baron Browning forced a strip sack and recovered the fumble inside the Alabama 20-yard line.

Ohio State punted three times, scored two rushing touchdowns and settled for a field goal inside the red zone.

Master Teague came in for Sermon and scored OSU’s first touchdown on an eight-yard run to even the game 7-7. Teague scored OSU’s second touchdown on a four-yard run up the middle

Alabama has 389 total yards, with 342 of those yards coming through the air.

The Tide also have five plays of 15 yards or more and average more than 12 yards per pass.