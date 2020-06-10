Marshals, DEA seize guns from Youngstown home where NFL draftee Lynn Bowden was staying

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story described Bowden as living at this home. We’ve since learned Bowden was staying there with relatives.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are no arrests to report following a drug raid Wednesday morning at a Youngstown house where recent NFL draftee Lynn Bowden was staying.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency along with U.S. Marshals and Youngstown [olice showed up at the home on Superior Street before 8 a.m.

Agents recovered a number of long guns, some described as “assault weapons,” and handguns from the home.

Investigators confirm Bowden was home during Wednesday morning’s raid. WKBN was told he was staying there with relatives.

He was placed in handcuffs along with several other people. Police often do that while conducting a search.

The Warren Harding graduate was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th overall pick in Round Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bowden was a First-Team All-American at Kentucky. He remains the only four-time member of our WKBN Big 22 and was twice named our Ohio Player of the Year.

Sources said police had made a number of undercover drug buys from the Youngstown home, but they do not know whether Bowden was involved in any of that activity.

Bowden’s agency, Element Sports Group, released a statement about the search on Twitter: