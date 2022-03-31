LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — An award of $9.2 million to the Attorney General’s office and $1.3 million to the Ohio State Highway Patrol will give access to ballistics testing machines for every law enforcement department in Ohio.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) uses machines which compare cartridge cases from firearms and crime scenes, as explained by a video shown at a Thursday news conference in London.

“We hope that because of this initiative, it will become standard practice for law enforcement to have these run,” said Gov DeWine. “We will take another look at it in six months and see how it’s working. My hope is that we will see law enforcement across the state flooding BCI and highway patrol with tests.”

To begin the tests, the seized weapon is fired and the casing compared against a database, the video explained. The NIBIN machine requires two pairs of human eyes on the casing data. The first person searches for marks and firing pin impressions, and the second person verifies the test.

Then the data is sent to the police department to let them know whether there is a match between the cartridge submitted, firearm, and other cases.

The grants will more than double the number of NIBIN machines, from seven to 16. Every law enforcement agency in Ohio will have access to a machine, free of charge. Two machines will also be put to use in rural Ohio.

Many agencies in Ohio haven’t been able to test the guns or shell casings they’ve seized. The NIBIN database will allow them to do that, the governor explained.

Attorney General Yost gave an example at the end of the press conference about how this will close the net around criminals. He said that there might be shots fired in Portsmouth, but nobody gets killed.

“Police respond, collect the brass,” he said. “You might have attempted assault, but nothing else, no evidence. Are you going to send that up to Columbus?

“But say that same guy is bringing [drugs] down into Cincinnati and across the river. Now in Cincinnati, where they had hundreds of thousands of shots fired according to ShotSpotter… somewhere over there you have a match. But the two police departments don’t know they exist.

NIBIN matches them up, and now those two separate files can be combined and that information is getting you closer to the bad guy.

“That’s why this tool is so powerful,” Attorney General Yost said.