KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury convicted a Hardin County man Tuesday in the kidnapping and raping of a 7-year-old girl last November.

Charles Eugene Castle was found guilty on several counts including kidnapping, rape, aggravated attempted murder, and other charges.

Castle was convicted of kidnapping the child from her home overnight on Nov. 11, 2021, and raping her in his nearby camper. The six-day trial in Hardin County Common Pleas Court included testimony from a child abuse pediatrician, a social worker, several forensic scientists, and the 7-year-old victim herself.

After a 911 call triggered a two-day search for the 7-year-old, the girl was found alone, locked in the basement of an abandoned farmhouse on County Road 180 that prosecutors linked to Castle.

Throughout the trial, Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey argued Castle, then a friend of the victim’s father, took her from her home in the middle of the night, raped her, and tried to conceal her location from her parents.

“His purpose wasn’t to reunite her with her family, which he’s known for years,” Bailey said. “His purpose was to make sure she didn’t remain alive.”

Both Bailey and the 7-year-old, who testified in court via video conferencing, told the jury that Castle took her to his camper a few blocks away, put tape around her hands and mouth, and wrapped an electrical cord around her neck so tight that she passed out.

Castle’s defense attorney Elizabeth Smith, however, contended that police arrested the wrong man, finding an “easy target” and “easy suspect” in Castle within hours of the 7-year-old going missing. The defense did not call any witnesses to the stand, and Castle himself did not testify.

Castle was found guilty on all 16 counts:

Seven counts of kidnapping

One count of rape

One count of attempted aggravated murder

One count of assault

One count of endangering children

One count of burglary

Three counts of tampering with evidence

One count of breaking and entering

Charles was initially indicted on 17 charges related to the case, but prosecutors dropped one count of possession of criminal tools on Monday.

Castle is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.