[In the player above, see what’s new at Progressive Field for the 2023 season.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Locally born musician Kid Cudi collaborated with the Cleveland Guardians on a hype video for the team’s home opener on April 7.

“Remember when they said we were too young? Too inexperienced? What a difference a year makes,” narrates the rapper, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, over his song “Pursuit of Happiness.”

“This is a new beginning; a clean slate; a fresh start.”

Watch the video here.

The Guardians face the Seattle Mariners at home on April 7. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. Here’s a sneak peek of what’s new at Progressive Field this season.

“We are incredibly proud to have worked on this project with the accomplished rapper out of Shaker Heights, and thank Cudi for his support and celebration of the Cleveland Guardians,” reads a news release from the team.