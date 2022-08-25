NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The date for Intel’s groundbreaking in Licking County has been set, with one major name on the guestlist.

The ceremony for the two semiconductor chip fabrication plants being built on land that will be annexed into New Albany is set for Friday, Sept. 9, and the White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden will be in attendance and deliver remarks.

The groundbreaking date comes weeks after Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law. It will open the door for billions of dollars in incentives to be made available for companies such as Intel that are looking to expand manufacturing in the United States for computer chips that run many everyday devices.

Intel’s plan represents what has been called the largest private investment in Ohio’s history, and it has the potential to reshape New Albany and central Ohio. It was dubbed the “Silicon Heartland” when it was announced in January, and Biden pushed for the CHIPS Act to help make it a reality as early as his State of the Union address in March.

Intel spokesperson Linda Qian confirmed the groundbreaking date to NBC4. Others who may be in attendance have not yet been announced.