CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Green Day will bring their 2024 world tour to Ohio next year.

Iconic band Green Day will play at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Aug. 22, 2024. The Saviors Tour will promote the band’s new album while also celebrating their success throughout the decades.

The tour will start in Europe before coming to 27 cities across North America, including Cincinnati.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will serve as supporting acts during the tour.

Green Day was formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA. 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 album, “Dookie,” as well as the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, “American Idiot.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 10. A presale for Citi card holders on will go on sale on Nov. 7. VIP packages are also available.

Find more information about the tour and buying tickets here.