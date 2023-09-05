Previous coverage above: Miami Valley volunteers cleaning homes in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly $900,000 will be going toward the “community health and resilience” of East Palestine after the February train derailment, according to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will be reportedly providing a $879,509 emergency grant to the Ohio Department of Mental Health. Brown’s office said that the grant will go toward the “community health and resilience” in East Palestine after the train derailment.

“East Palestine is the type of community that’s so often forgotten or exploited by corporate America,” said Brown. “I’m going to fight as long as it takes to make sure residents get the support they need to make their community whole.”

The grant comes in response to a request from the state of Ohio for additional funding.

Brown’s office reported that the behavioral and mental health needs of those in East Palestine are immediate and ongoing. The grant will reportedly expand and enhance the capacity of local crisis response teams.