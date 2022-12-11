Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two days after losing her husband, “Grandpa” Paul Baum of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn fame, “Grandma” Vera Baum has also passed away.

The shop’s family and staff posted about the matriarch’s death on its Facebook page Saturday morning.

“Our beloved Grandpa & Grandma, Paul & Vera Baum, have both went home to our Lord, the said in the post. “Grandma & Grandpa celebrated 73 years of marriage on Dec. 4 and went home to heaven within two days of each other. While we are saddened and this special couple will be missed beyond belief, the Lord has a greater purpose and has called them home for Christmas. Together they left behind a legacy of love, family and business.”

Despite the tragic loss, Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolate, founded in 1978, is planning to continue on the tradition of bringing delightful cheeses, meats and sweets to the masses.

“Heaven has gained two sweet smiles,” the post continued. “So say cheese and a prayer as we all take this journey together.”