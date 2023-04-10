AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Akron is preparing for public reaction as Monday brings the start of grand jury selection in the Jayland Walker case.

The grand jury is going to consider evidence in the June 2022 deadly shooting that became a national news story, ultimately deciding if the eight Akron officers involved should face criminal charges and go to trial.

Once the nine members of the jury are selected, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is going to present their evidence and testimony will be heard, which should take about a week. There is no timeline on when the jury could reach a decision.

The city has set up a designated downtown demonstration zone on High Street that will be blocked off to vehicle traffic (find out more at AkronUpdates.com).

“We understand that folks may want to demonstrate elsewhere. We understand some may want to march. People have a First Amendment right to protest in designated areas and outside of them. As long as that’s done non-violently, in a peaceful way, we will support those rights,” Akron Chief Communications Officer Stephanie Marsh told FOX 8 Friday.

Akron Municipal Court courtrooms are closed to the public starting Monday.