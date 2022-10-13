WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Township woman accused of beating a 5-year-old boy with a belt and throwing him across a room has been indicted by a grand jury.

Amber McElravy, 27, now faces six counts of felony child-endangering charges.

Last month, a video surfaced on social media showing her allegedly abusing a boy in her care. According to the indictment, the alleged crimes happened between June 2021 and June of this year.

McElravy was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her $50,000 bond was continued.

“She’s innocent until she’s proven guilty, but there’s a video that’s been circulating online. That video is very disturbing, and we’ll make sure that she’s treated fairly, but we’re also going to make sure to hold her accountable,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

McElravy will be back in court Oct. 25.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.