(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is getting ready to release 84,000 rainbow trout across the state.
The trout will be placed into 88 lakes and ponds beginning Thursday, March 16.
Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and measure between 10-13 inches when they are released by the Division of Wildlife. Rainbow trout are coldwater species and are stocked primarily near metropolitan areas and where they are likely to be caught within two weeks of release. Trout are sensitive to warm temperatures and typically do not survive through late spring.
|Location Name
|County
|District
|Release Date
|ADAMS LAKE
|Adams
|5
|3/16/2023
|BARNESVILLE RESERVOIR #4
|Belmont
|4
|3/16/2023
|LAMPING HOMESTEAD LAKE
|Monroe
|4
|3/16/2023
|ST. CLAIRSVILLE RESERVOIR
|Belmont
|4
|3/16/2023
|BLUE LIMESTONE PARK
|Delaware
|1
|3/17/2023
|CALDWELL LAKE
|Ross
|4
|3/17/2023
|MT. GILEAD LAKE
|Morrow
|1
|3/17/2023
|QUARRY PARK
|Marion
|1
|3/17/2023
|RIO GRANDE RESERVOIR
|Gallia
|4
|3/17/2023
|BUCKEYE PARK LAKE
|Washington
|4
|3/22/2023
|FOUNDATION PARK
|Knox
|1
|3/22/2023
|HERITAGE PARK
|Franklin
|1
|3/22/2023
|JESSE OWENS WA POND MB165
|Morgan
|4
|3/22/2023
|PETROS LAKE
|Stark
|3
|3/23/2023
|RUSH RUN LAKE
|Preble
|5
|3/23/2023
|SHADOW LAKE
|Cuyahoga
|3
|3/23/2023
|DELAWARE STATE PARK POND
|Delaware
|1
|3/24/2023
|FOREST HILL POND
|Cuyahoga
|3
|3/24/2023
|PAINESVILLE RECREATION PARK POND
|Lake
|3
|3/24/2023
|VETERAN’S PARK POND
|Lake
|3
|3/24/2023
|COWAN LAKE YOUTH POND**
|Clinton
|5
|3/25/2023
|BRUSHWOOD LAKE
|Summit
|3
|3/29/2023
|WESTLAKE RECREATION CENTER POND
|Cuyahoga
|3
|3/29/2023
|CLARK LAKE
|Clark
|5
|3/30/2023
|DARKE WA POND W4F3
|Darke
|5
|3/30/2023
|ROCKY FORK STATE PARK SOUTH BEACH POND
|Highland
|5
|3/30/2023
|FRANKLIN PARK POND
|Franklin
|1
|3/31/2023
|LINDEN PARK POND
|Franklin
|1
|3/31/2023
|PENROD LAKE
|Athens
|4
|3/31/2023
|WESTGATE PARK POND
|Franklin
|1
|3/31/2023
|WHETSTONE PARK POND
|Franklin
|1
|3/31/2023
|PIKE LAKE**
|Pike
|4
|4/3/2023
|SWANTON WATERWORKS RESERVOIR
|Lucas
|2
|4/4/2023
|BLUE HERON PRESERVE POND
|Geauga
|3
|4/5/2023
|BLUE ROCK LAKE
|Muskingum
|4
|4/5/2023
|MUNROE FALLS LAKE
|Summit
|3
|4/5/2023
|TECUMSEH LAKE
|Perry
|4
|4/5/2023
|CENCI PARK LAKE
|Fairfield
|1
|4/6/2023
|JEFFERSON LAKE
|Jefferson
|3
|4/6/2023
|LAMBERJACK LAKE
|Seneca
|2
|4/6/2023
|ROWLAND NATURE PRESERVE LAKE
|Lorain
|3
|4/6/2023
|ANTRIM LAKE
|Franklin
|1
|4/7/2023
|MONUMENT PARK POND
|Stark
|3
|4/7/2023
|ROSE LAKE**
|Hocking
|4
|4/7/2023
|STADIUM PARK POND
|Stark
|3
|4/7/2023
|CRYSTAL LAKE**
|Preble
|5
|4/8/2023
|CAESAR CREEK YOUTH POND**
|Warren
|5
|4/9/2023
|GOODALE PARK POND
|Franklin
|1
|4/10/2023
|SCHILLER PARK POND
|Franklin
|1
|4/10/2023
|SCHOONOVER LAKE
|Allen
|2
|4/10/2023
|BEARTOWN LAKE (LOWER)
|Geauga
|3
|4/11/2023
|MILL CREEK LAKE
|Mahoning
|3
|4/11/2023
|DAVIS LAKE
|Auglaize
|5
|4/12/2023
|KRUMM PARK POND
|Franklin
|1
|4/12/2023
|PERRY COUNTY GUN CLUB LAKE
|Perry
|4
|4/12/2023
|SILVER CREEK LAKE
|Summit
|3
|4/12/2023
|TAWAWA LAKE
|Shelby
|5
|4/12/2023
|SYCAMORE STATE PARK POND
|Montgomery
|5
|4/13/2023
|WALKER ROAD POND
|Lorain
|3
|4/13/2023
|LITTLE TURTLE POND
|Summit
|3
|4/14/2023
|MALLARD LAKE**
|Lucas
|2
|4/15/2023
|MIRROR LAKE**
|Licking
|1
|4/15/2023
|MOUNTS PARK POND**
|Warren
|5
|4/15/2023
|PEARSON METROPARK PONDS**
|Lucas
|2
|4/15/2023
|WILLSHIRE QUARRY**
|Van Wert
|2
|4/15/2023
|YOCTANGEE PARK LAKE**
|Ross
|4
|4/15/2023
|ENGLEWOOD NORTH PARK POND
|Montgomery
|5
|4/19/2023
|JACKSON PARK LAKE
|Guernsey
|4
|4/19/2023
|Taylorsville Poplar Creek Pond
|Montgomery
|5
|4/19/2023
|DEER RUN-SYMMES TOWNSHIP POND
|Hamilton
|5
|4/20/2023
|HOME OF THE BRAVE PARK POND
|Hamilton
|5
|4/20/2023
|FRANKLIN PARK POND
|Franklin
|1
|4/21/2023
|MALABAR FARM SP INN POND**
|Richland
|2
|4/21/2023
|WESTGATE PARK POND
|Franklin
|1
|4/21/2023
|WHETSTONE PARK POND
|Franklin
|1
|4/21/2023
|EAST HARBOR STATE PARK POND**
|Ottawa
|2
|4/22/2023
|LINDEN PARK POND**
|Franklin
|1
|4/22/2023
|MAUMEE BAY STATE PARK NATURE CENTER POND**
|Lucas
|2
|4/22/2023
|ROOSEVELT LAKE**
|Scioto
|4
|4/22/2023
|TURKEY CREEK LAKE**
|Scioto
|4
|4/22/2023
|TUSCORA PARK POND
|Tuscarawas
|3
|4/27/2023
|OHIO CANAL LOCK #4
|Stark
|3
|4/28/2023
|CROSS ROADS INDUSTRIAL PONDS**
|Crawford
|2
|4/29/2023
|OLANDER LAKE**
|Lucas
|2
|4/29/2023
|SLEEPY HOLLOW PARK POND**
|Lucas
|2
|4/29/2023
|ASHLEY UPGROUND RESERVOIR**
|Delaware
|1
|5/5/2023
|SUNBURY UPGROUND RESERVOIR #1
|Delaware
|1
|5/5/2023
|EYMAN PARK**
|Fayette
|1
|5/6/2023
|GIERTZ LAKE**
|Hancock
|2
|5/6/2023
|OHIO / ERIE CANAL
|Cuyahoga
|3
|5/19/2023
You can check on any schedule changes at wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).
Where to fish
Here’s a list of popular fishing locations:
Central Ohio: Antrim Lake, Whetstone Park, Heritage Park Pond, Sunbury Upground Reservoir, and Delaware State Park Pond
Northwest Ohio: East Harbor State Park Pond, Giertz Lake, Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center Pond, Olander Lake, Pearson Metropark Ponds, and Sleepy Hollow Park Pond
Northeast Ohio: Beartown Lake, Brushwood Lake, Little Turtle Pond, Munroe Falls Lake, Rowland Nature Preserve Lake, and Westlake Nature Center Pond
Southeast Ohio: Buckeye Park Lake, Penrod Lake, Rose Lake, St. Clairsville Reservoir, Turkey Creek Lake, and Yoctangee Park Lake
Southwest Ohio: Adams Lake, Caesar Creek Youth Pond, Cowan Lake Youth Pond, Home of the Brave Park Pond, Rocky Fork State Park Beach Pond, Rush Run Lake, and Sycamore State Park Pond
Anglers ages 16 and older are required to have an Ohio fishing license to fish in state public waters. An annual license is $25 and is valid for one year after purchase. A one-day fishing license costs $14 and may be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of a one-year fishing license. Licenses and permits can be purchased online at wildohio.gov, through the HuntFish OH app, and at participating license sales agents.
Sales of fishing licenses along with the federal Sport Fish Restoration program support the operation of the Division of Wildlife fish hatcheries.