Grab your fishing pole! Free fishing days take place in Ohio this weekend

Ohio

OHIO (WJW) — Ready to do some fishing?

This weekend is Free Fishing Days. Ohio residents can fish without a license on June 20 and 21.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, all size and bag limits apply during the two days.

Meanwhile, most state park campgrounds reopened May 21. Reservations are required to camp, and no walk-in campsites will be offered.

Campers are urged to practice “self-contained” camping and to follow all COVID-19 protocols.

All state park lodges reopened on June 5.

“Ohio’s modern but cozy lodge and conference centers offer visitors a relaxing retreat from daily life, surrounded by woods and lake views,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz previously said in a press release. “After a day of hiking, fishing, boating or swimming, guests can spend their nights in safe, clean and comfortably appointed guest rooms and suites.”

