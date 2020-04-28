Governor’s office to form advisory boards to guide reopening of restaurants, salons, barbershops

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine announced new advisory groups will be formed to help the state reopen over the coming weeks and months.

DeWine is putting a call our for leaders in the restaurant and bar industry, as well as salons and barbershops, saying he wants a team of advisors for each sector to weigh in on what needs to happen before those areas can reopen.

The governor says he reached out to the majority and minority leaders in the Statehouse and Senate, asking them to have the legislature round up good candidates for the advisory team. Relevant business associations will also reach out to their members to look for candidates for this group.

Restaurants, bars, salons, and barbershops were some of the most conspicuous businesses on yesterday’s lengthy list of industries that cannot reopen yet.

The governor said it’s most difficult to limit the risk of community spread of the coronavirus in those places of business, but he says he’s looking ahead to when it will be safe for them to open again, and he wants the planning process to begin now.

“We’ll look at best practices, we’ll have some health people involved in that as well, and come up with some recommendations as we look to the future,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted added, “When that day comes, and the health data and other factors that go into these decisions say that we want to move forward with this next phase, that we’re ready to go.”

DeWine hopes to begin having discussions about these industries as early as this week. The groups will be meeting virtually or by phone.