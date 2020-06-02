Governor vows to address racial disparities in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine addressed the statewide protests for justice and says he will be taking steps to address racial disparity in Ohio.

DeWine echoed an earlier statement that the protests against the death of George Floyd are not only understandable, but appropriate.

The governor spent the bulk of Tuesday’s news conference talking about racial disparity in the state of Ohio, saying that right now, too many Ohioans are unable to live up to their ability because they don’t have the same opportunity as other Ohioans. DeWine says this is unacceptable.

Despite many good efforts over the years:



Too many Ohioans are living in the shadows of opportunity.



Too many Ohioans are living at the margins.



There is racism in Ohio.



There is inequity in Ohio.



There are both economic and health disparities in Ohio. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 2, 2020

He says we should all be outraged there is still inequality in 2020, so this week, he is charging members of the General Assembly with finding solutions to racial disparity in healthcare, mental health, education, and poverty.

DeWine feels that he and the General Assembly have laid a foundation to address these issues, but it’s not enough and they must go further. He says the state must help change the outcomes for the black community and other people of color.

“Race is certainly a factor in all kinds of health, education, and economic disparities. While there are no simple solutions, all of us have an obligation, I think, to be a positive voice in advancing change for all those who are marginalized,” he said.

It was also announced Tuesday that the U.S. Secretary of Defense requested help from the Ohio National Guard. 100 trained soldiers are headed to Washington to help monitor the White House and national monuments.