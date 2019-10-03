Governor transfers leadership of mental health task force to Ohio AG

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State officials are refreshing their nearly 8-year-old mental health task force.

Governor Mike DeWine formed the group back in 2011 when he was the Attorney General.

The goal was to improve access to treatment services and reduce the number of repeat offenders suffering from mental illness.

“Thank you for what you’ve done. But I also think there’s a lot more you can do. I think there’s a great future ahead,” said DeWine.

The Governor and co-founder, a former Supreme Court Justice, formally passed the task force over to the Attorney General’s Office.

Officials say the group will explore new ways to increase public safety.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.