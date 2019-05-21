Governor orders review of actions in Ohio State doctor abuse
Governor orders review of actions in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered a review of the state medical board's handling of complaints against a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who investigators say sexually abused at least 177 students decades ago.
The Republican governor said Monday that "we should all be disgusted" by what Richard Strauss did.
A report released Friday found Strauss engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse of male students. It said university officials knew and did little to stop it.
On Monday, DeWine ordered a working group to review an unredacted version of the report to see what the medical board knew and when.
He says that Strauss' suicide in 2005 means he can't be held accountable, but that learning the facts might prevent a repeat.
DeWine also called for lifting Ohio's statute of limitations on rape cases.
