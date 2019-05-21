Ohio

Governor orders review of actions in Ohio State doctor abuse

Governor orders review of actions in...

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 05:49 AM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:18 AM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered a review of the state medical board's handling of complaints against a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who investigators say sexually abused at least 177 students decades ago.

The Republican governor said Monday that "we should all be disgusted" by what Richard Strauss did.

A report released Friday found Strauss engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse of male students. It said university officials knew and did little to stop it.

On Monday, DeWine ordered a working group to review an unredacted version of the report to see what the medical board knew and when.

He says that Strauss' suicide in 2005 means he can't be held accountable, but that learning the facts might prevent a repeat.

DeWine also called for lifting Ohio's statute of limitations on rape cases.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local