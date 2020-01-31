Governor issues reprieves of execution for 3 inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine has issued reprieves of execution for three inmates:
- Gregory Lott, who was scheduled to be executed on March 12, 2020. The new date of execution has been moved to May 27, 2021.
- John Stumpf, who was scheduled to be executed on April 16, 2020. The new date of execution has been moved to September 15, 2021.
- Warren “Keith” Henness, who was scheduled to be executed on May 14, 2020. The new date of execution has been moved to January 12, 2022.
The Governor is issuing the reprieves as part of ongoing problems involving the supply of drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
