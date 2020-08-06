Governor DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN)—Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. 

The Governor’s Office said in a release DeWine tested positive. The Governor’s Office said DeWine has no symptoms at the present time. DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.

Governor DeWine plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Officials said Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test Thursday as part of the protocol to greet the president. Husted tested negative, according to the governor’s office.

